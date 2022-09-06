CEIC Conference Set to Share Ideas on Sustainable Future of Wales

Environmental champions from across South Wales and beyond will be able to share ideas and gain valuable inspiration for supporting the sustainable future of Wales at a special event next month.

The Circular Economy Innovation Communities (CEIC) Autumn Conference takes place at Cardiff’s SWALEC Stadium on Tuesday, September 27.

Tickets are available now for the free event which aims at discussing how well-designed, incremental efforts can have a substantial impact.

Keynote speaker is Dr Etienne Wenger-Trayner who will be sharing a theory of learning based on the concept of communities of practice.

The CEIC programme enables colleagues from across the public and third sectors to collaborate and create communities of practice to develop innovative solutions to probably the biggest challenge of our generation.

CEIC project director Dr Gary Walpole said:

“We have a lot of work to do to meet the ambitious target of achieving net carbon zero by 2030 and need everyone’s help to get there. “This conference will showcase the amazing work that is going on across South Wales public services to incorporate circular economy principles within their organisations. The conference also creates opportunites to meet existing participants, learn about what they have been doing and speak to the CEIC team about getting involved.”

Conference Outline

Morning Session:

Everyone is welcome to hear from our keynote speaker, Dr Etienne Wenger-Trayner as well as learning more about the efforts the CEIC Wales participants are making to adopt circular economy practices to address the climate emergency.

Afternoon Session:

CEIC participants past and present are invited to stay for the afternoon networking session where we will be working on current challenges you may have.

The conference will be a hybrid event, with physical as well as virtually streamed presentations. Book your ticket now and choose whether you want to attend in person or virtually.

If you have any questions about the event email [email protected]

The CEIC programme is run over 10 months, with participants meeting up once a month. CEIC is fully funded for Swansea Bay Region and Cardiff Capital Region public services and designed to develop real benefits for participating organisations, the community, and the planet.