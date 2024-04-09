An awards ceremony honouring and recognising businesses and entrepreneurs within the County of Carmarthenshire has officially been launched.

Grapevine Event Management are pleased to announce that the inaugural Carmarthenshire Business Awards are live and accepting entries! Businesses and individuals are encouraged to enter the awards to gain recognition for their achievements.

The black-tie award ceremony will take place on the 12th of July at the Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli. The evening will bring together the local business community to recognise and celebrate those entrepreneurial, innovative, and creative ventures that are making a difference all across Carmarthenshire.

One of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers, Castell Howell, based in Cross Hands with depots all over Wales and the South West, will be supporting the awards as headline sponsor.

Martin Jones, Director, Castell Howell said:

“We are proud to be supporting the inaugural Carmarthenshire Business Awards as headline sponsor. The awards give the business community of Carmarthenshire the opportunity to come together and gain recognition for their entrepreneurial efforts and innovations. We’re really excited to be a part of these awards and to celebrate the business achievements of the county and we encourage everyone to get involved.”

The entries will be shortlisted and judged by a panel of judges and sponsors chaired by Rupert Moon, former Wales international rugby union player who now has a respected professional career in business consultancy, broadcasting and customer relations. The rest of the judge panel will be announced shortly.

Rupert Moon, Chair of Judges said:

“It is fantastic to be able to launch the Carmarthenshire Business Awards and to acknowledge the resilience and determination of businesses across the region. I look forward to hearing from these businesses and meeting them at the judging.”

The awards are organised by Grapevine Event Management.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the awards and Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management says:

“We’re really exciting to be launching the Carmarthenshire Business Awards, they present an excellent opportunity to spotlight and promote the local businesses that are making a significant impact in the community.”

The Business Awards will feature a range of categories that cover businesses of all sizes in the county across a vast array of sectors. Entering the awards is free and businesses can enter up to 2 categories from the 15 available to enter. These are:

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

Rural Business of the Year

SME of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

Entries are now open via the official awards website www.carmsbusinessawards.com.

The closing date for applications is 17th May 2024 and the winners will be announced at the black-tie ceremony in July at Parc Y Scarlets.

The awards are supported by a variety of organisations, including Business News Wales, Dunbia, JCP Solicitors and Swansea Building Society, Stills

For more information and sponsorship opportunities contact:

[email protected]