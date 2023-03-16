Careers Wales Launches Innovative Real-Time Job Information Resource

Careers Wales are pleased to announce the launch of a new innovative web resource that provides real-time information on jobs in Wales.

Future Jobs Wales enables users to view up-to-date labour market information (LMI) for specific industries and geographical areas.

Through an interactive webpage, people can look at the particular data they’re interested in.

This ranges from a general overview of a particular industry, through to more granular data including specific skills in demand and key employers within the industry.

This BETA (in development) product represents the first phase of development and focuses on the construction and energy industries in Wales.

The next phase of the resource will include regional LMI followed by the other key industries in Wales. Future Jobs Wales enables customers to:

Explore what’s new in the industry

Find out how many people work in the industry

See whether the industry will grow or shrink

Compare information at a local, Wales and UK level

See what jobs are available in the industry and their pay

Find out what jobs are in demand now and in the future

Emma Blandon, head of digital and communications, said: