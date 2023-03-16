Popular Local Broadcaster Moves to Wales’ Largest Commercial Radio

Phil Hoyles – who has worked for thirty years in South Wales radio – is tuning into a new job as he moves across to the Nation Broadcasting Group from Monday 20th March.

Nation Broadcasting is the largest radio business headquartered in Wales and broadcasts Nation Radio, Easy Radio, Dragon Radio, Radio Pembrokeshire, Radio Carmarthenshire, Bridge FM Radio, Nation 80s and Nation Hits across various parts of the country.

You will be able to hear Phil on Weekday Drivetime from 3pm and Weekends from 12noon on Radio Pembrokeshire, Radio Carmarthenshire and Bridge FM Radio.

Phil has a raft of star interviews under his belt including the Spice Girls, Take That, Westlife, Boy George, Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Ed Sheeran and Amy Winehouse. He also has experience in TV, and recently played ‘Des’ in a new sitcom for BBC Wales; ‘The i-Word’

Nation’s Group Programme Director Neil Greenslade said;

“We are delighted to welcome Phil to our stable of top class local and national broadcasters. We continue to invest in our local programming and we look forward to hearing Phil drive listening to our local stations.”

Phil said;