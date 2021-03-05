Cardiff’s Genesis Biosciences Joins United Utilities Innovation Lab

Cardiff-based biosciences company, Genesis Biosciences, has been selected to take part in United Utilities’ exclusive Innovation Lab which provides successful applicants the opportunity to test their products in a live environment before going to market.

Genesis will be trialling its Evogen Biogas Additive; a powdered product that can contribute towards the circular economy of wastewater treatment and disposal through delivering improvements across the entire system of treating and disposing of sludge.

Genesis is an industry leader in fermenting bacteria strains and developing safe and natural microbial and antimicrobial solutions for a wide range of applications. The Evogen range provides quality, performance-driven and environmentally responsible products designed to provide effective and sustainable alternatives to traditional harsh chemicals including those used in wastewater management.

United Utilities manages the water and wastewater services in the North West of England, delivering 1.8 billion litres of water a day to more than 3 million homes and businesses, as well as treating all the wastewater. Its Innovation Lab is focussed on providing the most efficient and sustainable working practices and allows both start-up and established companies a live operational environment to learn in and develop potential ideas and solutions. The intense 12-week programme began on 25 January, with a midpoint review in March, and a final demonstration day on 12 April explaining the outcomes of each trial. Finalists will have access to mentorship, data and insights throughout the project as well as gaining access to, and building relationships with, senior United Utilities executives with the potential to lead to longer-term commercial partnerships.

General Manager at Genesis Biosciences Emma Saunders said:

“This is a very exciting project to be involved in. We have worked with United Utilities in the past, but this particular programme will allow us to specifically sample our Evogen Biogas Additive in a live setting and grow our relationship with the organisation at the same time. We look forward to seeing how the trial progresses and reviewing the results.”

Successful trials could result in the early technology being rolled out across the UK and Europe.

For more information about Genesis Biosciences visit www.genesisbiosciences.co.uk. For further details on the Innovation Lab visit www.unitedutilities.com/corporate/about-us/innovation-lab.