Chwarae Teg Backs Demand on Gender Pay Gap Reporting

Wales leading gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg, is backing calls by the Fawcett Society asking the UK Government to fully reinstate Gender Pay Gap (GPG) reporting in 2021.

The practice, which sees organisations with over 250 employees publish their GPG, was suspended in 2020 due the Covid-19 pandemic. However Chwarae Teg, and other signatories to the Fawcett Society’s statement, are highlighting how GPG reporting is now more important than ever.

October research by Chwarae Teg into the impact of Covid-19 on women emphasised the stark inequalities they have faced during the pandemic. Women are twice as likely as men to be key workers in Wales, more likely to have lost their jobs and have borne the brunt of home-schooling and caring responsibilities.

Helen Antoniazzi, Director of Policy and Communications at Chwarae Teg, said: