Cardiff Nurse Takes on Hospital Director Role

Specialist healthcare provider, Ludlow Street Healthcare, has appointed a new Hospital Director at its Pinetree Court Hospital.

Julie Nolloth qualified as a nurse in 1989 working in a range of nursing roles in both the NHS and independent sector. Latterly she has taken on a number of operational management positions in Ludlow Street Healthcare’s hospitals and community homes, including a spell at Pinetree Hospital where she managed two of the units.

Ludlow Street Healthcare specialises in providing care for adults over the age of 18 with complex mental health problems, autism, learning disabilities, and neuropsychiatric conditions including dementia and acquired brain injuries.

Its Pinetree Court Hospital service is a 29-bed facility, offering person-centred care for men and women over the age of 18, with learning disabilities, behaviours that challenge, and/or mental illness.

As Hospital Director, Julie will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the facility and overseeing the team of over 100 staff and 29 service users.

Julie said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me. I am delighted to be returning to Pinetree to team up with Clinical Lead, Claire Wilson, as well as working alongside many other long-term colleagues and friends. “During my time working in healthcare I have built up a wealth of experience which I believe will prepare me well for the challenge of this new role and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Jane Watkins, Founder and Deputy Chair of Ludlow Street Healthcare, said:

“We have watched Julie go from strength-to-strength and this promotion is testament to the hard work and dedication that she has consistently shown. “Julie’s experience within the NHS and private healthcare means that she is well placed to lead our team at Pinetree Court Hospital and I am very much looking forward to watching her thrive within her new role.”

Opened in 2008 and located close to Cardiff city centre, Pinetree Court Hospital delivers individually-tailored support based around models of care including Positive Behaviour Support, Active Support and Building Better Lives.

Established in 2005 by healthcare specialists, Ludlow Street Healthcare provides transition-focused healthcare and bespoke step-down services, including specialist assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, and education, throughout Wales and the South West of England. The organisation has developed a reputation for its person-centred approach, community-focused settings and specialist staff.

Since its inception, Ludlow Street Healthcare has supported and cared for over 800 people. For over a decade, it has worked in partnership with the NHS, developing services and investing in the necessary health infrastructure and staff training, to support patients on their journey to recovery and a more independent and fulfilling life, through step-down to community living – improving social integration and inclusion.