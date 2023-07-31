Cardiff Life’s New Chapter: The New and Revamped Magazine is Coming to a Business Near You

After recently taking the reins of Cardiff’s luxury lifestyle magazine, Cardiff Life, founder of WCS Agency, Chelsea Pinches-Burrowes alongside her team has risen to the challenge of infusing the much-beloved magazine with some new energy.

The magazine has been running for over 16 years, is well known among the people of Cardiff and has a loyal readership. Known for its high-quality content, proven by the numerous awards collated by the magazine, it’s a must-read for anyone looking to stay up to date with the goings on of life in and around Cardiff.

While the journey certainly wasn’t a walk in the park, the commitment of Chelsea and team WCS have made the updated magazine possible. They have breathed a new lease of life into the pages of the magazine, bringing it into the present, linking both digital and print media. The magazine can shed light on what’s going on in the city, businesses’ achievements and to celebrate businesses, keeping people feeling connected to the community. Maybe readers might even find some new favourite city spots!

This latest edition (274) focuses on two key themes of ‘Al Fresco Dining’ and ‘Family Fun’. The edition highlights some great local businesses offering the inside scoop on where to go and what to do this August. The vibrant new Cardiff Life team want to keep the magazine written by the people, so to achieve this they have included local columnists and will continue with this approach.

Edition 274 is available from the 2nd of August from all popular places in Cardiff centre. When you’re next out at your favourite coffee shop, be sure to grab a cuppa and read up on all things Cardiff.