Cardiff Devils Named One of the UK’s Most Loved Sports Teams

New research sees the Cardiff Devils listed as the sixth most loved sports team in the UK – and the most engaged team in Wales.

The study, by sports retailer Sports Direct, placed Premier League football giants Arsenal at the top, ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Premier League football teams took the first five spots on the list, but the Cardiff Devils beat some of the biggest names in rugby union, cricket, athletics, and netball to take sixth place on the coveted list.

The study was based on several metrics, including brand sentiment, social followings, online social mentions, Instagram engagement rate, percentage of stadium capacity in 2019 (to consider COVID-19 limitations), and merchandise searches online. The different metrics were then given an index score on a scale of 1-10 according to proportionality.

This is welcome news for the Devils, who, as an organisation used the pandemic to pause, re-evaluate, and strategize a more fan-centric digital approach to keep fans and corporate partners engaged while hockey was on ice.

Along with independent research and fan surveys, the Devils off-team team have spent the last 24 months developing theonline fan experience get fans closer to the action, while also presenting opportunities for brands looking to gain brand exposure to an incredibly loyal and engaged fan following of over 110,000 active users and nearly 200,000 online searches.

And it’s a formula that Wales’ most loved team have carried into the season.