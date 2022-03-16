Take a Deep Dive into Plastics Packaging Tax

New webinar series running from Monday 21 March aims to help Welsh businesses realise their Green Ambition

Business Wales is set to help companies take simple and practical steps towards tackling the green agenda with a free webinar on 22 March looking at Plastics Packing Tax.

The event takes place from 10am to noon and can be booked at https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/green-ambition-plastic-packaging-tax-deep-dive/

Plastic pollution is a huge problem for the environment and the UK Government is introducing the Plastic Packaging Tax from April 2022 to tackle the issue.

Sustainability in general is becoming an ever more important issue for businesses as employees increasingly demand high standards from the companies for which they work. Indeed, recent research from Anthesis found that 40% of UK workers were disappointed by the lack of effort and resources put into sustainability by their employer, while customers – and even suppliers – seek out companies with good sustainability credentials.

David apJohn Williams, National Contracts Manager, Business Wales said:

“While Wales is already doing incredible things in this area, we know that many businesses haven’t taken any actions yet, and some who have started are still somewhat unsure how to make further significant changes.”

Plastic Packaging Tax event will be delivered by industry experts, Valpak, and provide a full briefing on the new tax including the businesses that are affected; the thresholds and exemptions; HMRC implications; and the support available.

The session will be interactive session with the option to ask questions via chat and a Q&A with a Valpak expert and Business Wales Resource Efficiency experts.

Attendees will be issued with resource packs and tool kits and will have the option to book a 1-2-1 resource efficiency consultation with a Valpak or a Business Wales expert.

The sessions form part of the Green Ambition Webinar Series, running from Monday 21 March to Friday 25 March 2022, which aims to give businesses the tools to work more sustainably and understand and emphasise the benefits of circular models and moving away from a wasteful culture.

Other events in the series will cover: plastic packaging and manufacturing; product design and innovation; measuring impact and sustainability skills; and market developments and decarbonisation.

David added:

“We encourage businesses of all sizes to engage with our Green Ambition series and take advantage of our 1-1 consultancy offer to create a bespoke green action plan. It’s a fact that some businesses will only work with those who can demonstrate their green commitments, so it’s in your best interest to start making these changes sooner rather than later, as otherwise there’s a danger you’ll get left behind.”

All events can be booked at: Business Wales website.