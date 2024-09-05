Cardiff Capital Region Invests £1.5m in Whisper Cymru

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) has invested £1.5 million in broadcast production agency Whisper.

The funding has enabled the purchase of specialist remote broadcasting equipment to deliver large scale live programming within its new Cymru Broadcast Centre facility in Cardiff. The first event being covered is the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Other international productions are already planned along with a commitment to boosting skills, training and employment opportunities for underrepresented groups.

With this new studio equipment in place, Whisper has been able to create one of the most accessible production facilities in Europe. The facilities include a changing spaces toilet, wide walkways, ramps, power-assisted doors and accessible signage. Attention has also been given to the Centre’s colour schemes and signage throughout to ensure the Cymru Broadcast Centre can be used by as wide a range of people as possible. In addition, Media Cymru and Channel 4 co-funded research and development around accessibility in live production in conjunction with The Ability People – with the hope of acting as a case study for other technical facilities to use as best practice and to share learnings.

As one of CCR’s key priority sectors, the Creative Industries will benefit from this investment, delivering Creative Bootcamps for up to 100 people over five years, covering digital and broadcast skills. In addition, Whisper will deliver two outreach events across the Region each year. The aim is to introduce young individuals to the diverse career opportunities within the industry, and to foster inclusivity and diversity.

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith said:

“It’s wonderful to see the Cymru Broadcast Centre open and Whisper Cymru delivering live coverage of the Paralympics for Channel 4. The UK Government recognises the value of the creative industries for Wales and that is why we are proud to invest in the Cardiff Capital Region and see that funding used to support the sector. “We, along with our partners, are helping to build a world-class reputation for Film and TV in the Cardiff region.”

Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire County Council and Chair of Cardiff Capital Region Committee, added: