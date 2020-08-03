Cardiff-based Quantuma Agrees £26.95m Merger

Cardiff-based business advisory firm Quantuma has completed a merger with AIM-listed K3 Capital Group plc, for an initial consideration of £26.95m, to create an independent global advisory practice.

The merger will help K3 to build a more diverse professional services group with enhanced capabilities in restructuring, corporate finance, tax advisory, forensic accounting and expert witness services. The deal sees a cash free, debt free initial consideration of £26.95m, in addition to maximum combined earn outs of £15m and an additional 645,513 growth shares.

Quantuma was set up in Southampton in 2013 by Carl Jackson. The firm has grown to become a £23m turnover business, with 250 staff across 17 UK locations. It also operates from three international offices in Cyprus and Mauritius.

Established in 1998, Bolton-based K3 is a multi-disciplinary professional services firm providing advisory services to SMEs. It quoted on AIM in 2017 and has seen its market capitalisation more than double in the last three years.

K3 recently acquired Derby-based R&D tax credit specialists Randd UK Ltd, in an £11.6m deal.

Quantuma CEO Carl Jackson will join the K3 board as an executive director.

Paul Slevin, director at Quantuma, said:

This is a significant milestone for both K3 and Quantuma. The combination of high quality businesses will provide an independent and compelling proposition in the mid-market. Demand for Quantuma’s services is already high and we anticipate this gathering pace as the government withdraws its Covid-related financial support. Becoming part of a listed plc will enable us to take on more significant mandates and provide greater access to larger corporates, both at home and overseas. This is very much business as usual for Quantuma. We will continue to develop our cross-border capabilities and are in advanced talks with a number of lateral hires to further strengthen our UK team.

John Rigby, CEO at K3 Capital Group plc, said: