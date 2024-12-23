£45m Retrofit Partnership is ‘The Shape of Things to Come’ for Social Housing

One of Britain’s biggest retrofit installers has declared that a new local authority deal to boost residents’ health by upgrading thousands of homes is the “shape of things to come” for social housing.

Cardiff-based City Energy Network (CEN) has formed a partnership with Birmingham City Council to release up to £45 million a year in retrofit funding over three years. It is the latest local authority deal for CEN, which has worked with more than 120 councils in the last year.

CEN hailed the council’s focus on the health benefits of warmer, greener homes and predicted that social housing landlords will put increasing weight on the health benefits of retrofit in 2025.

The Birmingham deal will see contractors including CEN retrofit 3,000 homes a year. The council expects the work to reduce residents’ fuel costs by an estimated £1.2 million per year.

Jane Francis, Birmingham City Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Homelessness, said the work will also have a significant impact on health in Birmingham.

Francis said:

“The improved homes will contribute to healthier living conditions by creating warmer, drier homes, thereby alleviating the health impacts of dampness and mould.”

Paul Screen, City Energy Network CEO said:

“It’s great that Birmingham City Council is recognising that high-quality retrofit can deliver not just warmer and greener homes but also improve the health of residents. “We know from our partners across the country that more and more social housing landlords are taking health benefits into account when they plan retrofit, so we’re confident that the Birmingham deal is the shape of things to come in 2025.”

CEN operates nationwide from its base in Cardiff. With more than 1,200 staff and operations nationwide, CEN expects to hire another 2,000 employees over the next three years to deliver for partners.

Screen highlighted recent research by Public Health Wales showing that living in a home with temperatures below 18°C can have significant impacts on health and well-being, particularly for vulnerable groups.1 In November 2024, the Centre for Ageing Better estimated that poor quality housing costs the NHS in England more than £1 billion a year.

Paul Screen said:

“We know from our own work and from independent research that cold homes harm residents’ health and wellbeing, so good retrofit boosts health. We think that in 2025, with the arrival of the Westminster government’s Warm Homes Plan, the health benefits of warm homes will get even more attention.”

CEN is a fully-integrated provider with project management, lead generation and installation capabilities. The group uses its size and expertise to help partners secure and use funding from numerous different funding sources.

Screen said that the Birmingham deal, which uses ECO funding, shows what can be achieved when housing providers and experienced installers work together to develop funding and planning for retrofit.

Paul Screen said: