Cardiff Approves Licensing for Castle Quarter Courtyard Regeneration

Cardiff licensing authorities have granted approval for the development of seven new bar/restaurant units as part of the planned Castle Quarter Courtyard regeneration.

With the final public authority consent now in place, work will start in the coming months to demolish a former nightclub which sits in the space behind High Street and Duke Street Arcades. Construction will begin in the new year to create the new open courtyard which will be surrounded by bar/restaurant units designed for independent hospitality businesses.

A new balcony will run around the courtyard at first floor level, opening up previously unused spaces above shops and uncovering and enhancing more of the Grade II Listed Arcade’s original features.

Phillip Morris, partner at EJ Hales leads the development team. He said:

“Interest has always been strong in this development. We have been talking to some very exciting chefs and restaurateurs and with licensing now approved we expect to be able to confirm our first deals soon. “This regeneration scheme will create much needed high quality leisure spaces at the heart of the city’s historic Castle Quarter. Designed with independents in mind, it will support local businesses and further build on Cardiff’s reputation as a food and hospitality destination.

Units will be available ranging from 500 sq ft up to 10,000 sq ft.