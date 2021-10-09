Work to Begin on Neath Flood Alleviation Scheme

Work is due to start on a drainage scheme at St Catherine’s Close, Melyn, Neath, which aims to reduce the flood risk to the local community.

With funding from the Welsh Government, the flood alleviation scheme, developed by Amey Consulting on behalf of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Highways Drainage Department, will involve the repair and reconstruction of the local Cryddan Brook Intake.

The finished scheme will not only reduce the risk of flooding but will improve the council’s access making it easier to carry out future maintenance.

Cllr Mike Harvey, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Engineering said:

“This scheme will increase the community’s resilience to flooding. This increased resilience will have a significant positive impact, reducing the stress and health effects associated with internal flooding. “In the long term, the local area is anticipated to significantly benefit from improved flood protection and repair and clean-up costs will be reduced for the council, residents and businesses. “The current cleansing operations which are carried out on the trash screen at the Cryddan Brook Intake would also be greatly improved allowing the council to access and maintain the structure more effectively, reducing the likelihood of any future flooding. “The Welsh Government’s National Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management strategy, which Neath Port Talbot Council is helping to deliver locally, provides a long term vision of how we can better protect and prepare homes and businesses from flooding and coastal erosion across Wales.”

Based on the current programme, construction work is due to start at the end of October and the council envisages a nine week construction period. The council will endeavour to minimise disruption to the local residents during this time.