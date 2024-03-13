Candour Talent Announces Expansion with New Office Opening in Bridgend

Candour Talent, renowned for its intrinsic insights into key industrial sectors in South Wales, has opened its fourth office in Bridgend, strengthening its position as a top recruitment partner in the region.

This strategic expansion signifies the business's dedication to supporting local clients and job seekers, further establishing its presence in all major industrial centres in the Cardiff Capital Region.

Founded in 2016 by Matthew Burkitt, Candour Talent has come a long way from its humble beginnings in a home kitchen to becoming one of the most respected recruitment businesses in South Wales. With headquarters in Ebbw Vale and branches in Blackwood and Newport, the addition of the Bridgend office marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and expansion strategy.

Matthew Burkitt, Managing Director and Founder of Candour Talent commented:

“The opening of our Bridgend office is a proud moment for us and aligns with our growth strategy to ensure we have a base close to our clients in all industrial centres across South Wales,”

“Furthermore, we have our sights set on further expansion this year, signalling not just a growth in business operations but also an opportunity to deepen our community partnerships.”

Candour’s success is built on a deep understanding of the local job market and the specific needs of businesses and job seekers alike. Specialising in industrial roles, the business has developed a reputation for its ability to quickly and efficiently match the right candidates with the right positions.The business is also consistently engaged in various community-centric endeavours, which is a testament to its ethos of reciprocating the support that has been crucial to its own prosperity.

Tricia Scott, Operations Director commented:

“By intertwining its growth objectives with community engagement, Candour Talent is setting a precedent for how businesses can thrive alongside their communities, ensuring that their success is also the community's progress”