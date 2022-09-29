Campers Say Wales is a Winner, According to Customer Reviews on Pitchup

The nation’s campers have spoken – and say that Wales is the best place to go on holiday.

So far in 2022, campers holidaying with outdoor accommodation specialist Pitchup.com, have left more than 142,200 reviews about UK campsites. And in every single review rating category, one of Wales’ regions takes the top spot, as voted for by campers themselves.

At county level, Flintshire was in pole position in a staggering seven out of nine categories.

Overall

When it comes to overall ratings of sites, Mid Wales, North Wales and West Wales come out on top, with the sites in each region being voted an average of 9.4 out of 10 by Pitchup.com’s reviewers. They are closely followed by South West England and South Wales, with 9.3 and 9.2 respectively.

Best Value Regions

And when it comes to rating sites across the entire UK on their value for money, three regions in Wales came out top*, with Mid Wales, North Wales and West Wales all being voted an average of 9.3 out of 10. Pretty impressive when you realise there have been more than 21,200 reviews of sites in these areas, and understandable too with pitches starting from as low as £10 per night.

Following closely are South West England and East Anglia, with both regions rating 9.2 out of 10 for value for money.

Best Value Counties

At county level, four Welsh counties made it into the top 5** for reviews based on price, including Carmarthenshire, the Isle of Anglesey, Flintshire and Wrexham. They were joined by the Scottish county of Stirlingshire.

Best Value Destination Globally

The UK took the top spot for value for money among all of the 65 countries with campsites bookable on Pitchup***, with an overall 9.2 rating, closely followed by Ireland at 9.1, the Netherlands with 8.9, France with 8.8 and Croatia, with 8.3.

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said:

“People looking for an autumn getaway that won’t break the bank should definitely have a look at the accommodation on offer in Wales and our other top regions, which offers incredibly good value for money. And because the reviews all come from past guests, customers can be reassured that these are genuine rankings and authentic feedback, based on real experience. “Grass tent pitches can be as little as £10 per night, and as the weather gets colder there’s a host of other affordable alternatives such as shepherd’s huts, lodges, camping pods and cabins. “Hard-pressed families will be conscious that the energy and cost-of-living crisis might hit their holiday funds next year, but we’re on a mission to ensure that there are low-cost options available so that everyone can enjoy a break away.”

Over the last year, Pitchup.com has handled holidays for 1.9 million people around the world, equating to 5 million bed nights. Pitchup received 33 million website visits in the last twelve months.

On its busiest day this summer – Tuesday, August 9 – Pitchup took as many as one booking every six seconds for its 5,000+ sites. That’s a staggering 7,446 bookings in just 24 hours, surpassing the previous record set in July 2021 by 12%.

The peak day for campers across the summer period was Saturday, August 27, with a staggering 110,228 people holidaying somewhere in the world with Pitchup on that day alone.

This summer also signals a welcome return to the UK by campers from further afield. Bookings for campsites in the UK from customers abroad have grown by 708% compared to 2021 (equivalent to 34,000 arrivals so far this year).