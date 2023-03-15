Call of the Wild Celebrates 25 Years of Big Learning with Launch of New Identity

Learning and development specialists Call of the Wild are celebrating 25 years in business with the launch of a new identity developed by Cardiff-based agency Spindogs.

Established in 1998 by friends Geraint Lewis and Mark Soanes from Seven Sisters, Neath, Call of the Wild has grown to become one of the UK’s leading provider of online, onsite and outdoor learning programmes. The company now employs a team of about 50 people and operates from a centre of excellence in the Brecon Beacons. Clients include Welsh National Opera, Amazon, Aston Villa, Bath Netball, Morgan Sindall, Infra Red Capital Partners, South Wales Police, Wall Colmonoy, Office of National Statics, Welsh Water, British Gas and Ikea.

Managing Director Geraint Lewis said:

“The Call of the Wild story began, as many of the best ideas do, over an informal drink in a pub in London. As long-running friends from school, we discussed our love of the outdoors back home in native South Wales. We reminisced about how important that environment had been during formative years to our own growth and personal development. We sat chatting about how we could combine our passion for Wales and our love of being outdoors with the delivery of development programmes that would have a lasting impact on people. “After much planning and careful consideration, we returned home to the heart of the Brecon Beacons, and the Call of the Wild dream slowly but surely became a reality – designing development programmes that create a lasting difference. With the help of people who shared our passion, we have grown into an organisation that’s become known for delivering a range of unique and life-changing learning experiences that challenge traditional training conventions and have a meaningful impact on our clients. We’re calling this Big Learning because that is at the heart of all that we do.”

Director Mark Soanes adds:

“We are not a ‘training’ company. We don’t do standard and box ticking doesn’t motivate us. By genuinely caring about our clients, we see the impact we can have on their teams and workplaces, and ensure they continue to learn long after their initial Call of the Wild experience. That’s why we wanted to mark our 25th anniversary with the development of a new identity that reflects our offering, our values and our future direction.”

Daniel Lewis, Spindog’s Creative Director said:

“Delivering a new brand for Call of the Wild was a privilege. The team fully embraced the development process, giving us the insight needed to understand the organisation from both an operational and emotional perspective. We were delighted to share the vision for Big Learning and deliver a visual identity and system that not only reflects their heritage but provides a platform for the future.”

