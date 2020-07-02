Cabinet to Discuss Haverfordwest’s Western Quayside Development



Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet are to be asked on Monday (6th July) to approve the invitation and evaluation of tenders for the Western Quayside development in Haverfordwest.

The project, which includes the redevelopment of the former Ocky White department store and associated public realm, is expected, subject to planning approval, to start on site later in the year.

An enabling works package that stripped the store of its former retail fit-out was completed in late 2019.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Economic Development, welcomed progress on the project.