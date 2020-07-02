Cabinet to Discuss Haverfordwest’s Western Quayside Development

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet are to be asked on Monday (6th July) to approve the invitation and evaluation of tenders for the Western Quayside development in Haverfordwest.
The project, which includes the redevelopment of the former Ocky White department store and associated public realm, is expected, subject to planning approval, to start on site later in the year.
An enabling works package that stripped the store of its former retail fit-out was completed in late 2019.
Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Economic Development, welcomed progress on the project.
“The Western Quayside redevelopment is an integral part of our plan to support the reshaping and regeneration of Haverfordwest Town Centre,” he said.
“We’ve known for a long time that Haverfordwest has a pretty limited future as a retail centre unless it evolves and adapts. I’m determined to support that evolution and Western Quayside is only one of a number of proposed interventions planned to support the town.
“Monday’s meeting is about deciding how we best take the scheme to market. It’s my intention to make sure we give every possible opportunity to local contractors – sustaining jobs and livelihoods here in Pembrokeshire while transforming our towns and ensuring their long-term futures.”