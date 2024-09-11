Buyers Snap Up New Homes Using Help to Buy Wales Scheme

A government scheme has made the dream of home ownership possible for ten buyers at a new development in Deeside.

Help to Buy Wales is still available for purchasers of new Anwyl homes at Summers Bridge. The Anwyl Homes venture is part of the wider redevelopment of the former RAF Sealand site, known as The Airfields.

Under the Help to Buy Wales scheme, first time buyers and existing homeowners, can take out an equity loan for up to 20% of the purchase price, interest free for five years. They then only need a 5% deposit plus a mortgage from their lender of choice to cover the remaining 75%.

Current prices start from £249,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bretton – within the £300,000 price cap for Help to Buy Wales, which only requires a 5% deposit.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: