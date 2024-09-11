Buyers Snap Up New Homes Using Help to Buy Wales Scheme

A government scheme has made the dream of home ownership possible for ten buyers at a new development in Deeside.
Help to Buy Wales is still available for purchasers of new Anwyl homes at Summers Bridge. The Anwyl Homes venture is part of the wider redevelopment of the former RAF Sealand site, known as The Airfields.
Under the Help to Buy Wales scheme, first time buyers and existing homeowners, can take out an equity loan for up to 20% of the purchase price, interest free for five years. They then only need a 5% deposit plus a mortgage from their lender of choice to cover the remaining 75%.
Current prices start from £249,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bretton – within the £300,000 price cap for Help to Buy Wales, which only requires a 5% deposit.
Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:
“Help to Buy Wales is designed to assist those who wouldn’t be able to purchase a property otherwise. It’s a good option for first time buyers but can also provide a solution for other people including those who’ve owned a property previously and want a route back to homeownership, perhaps after a change of circumstances such as a breakup.
“We’ve had 10 buyers use the scheme at Summers Bridge so far, including five buyers from Chester and four from nearby towns, who appreciate the development’s great transport links to the city as well as the rest of North Wales, Manchester and Liverpool.
“However, we want to spread the word about Help to Buy Wales even further. Some customers tell us they think the scheme has already ended or it’s only for first time buyers, or you have to already live in Wales, when that’s not the case. It’s open to everyone, on all our homes priced up to £300,000, with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of B, which all of our homes achieve,” Graeme added.
“It’s been great to welcome so many new residents to Summers Bridge, who recognise that being part of a regeneration scheme like The Airfields in its infancy, and before all of the wider community facilities such as a new Aldi supermarket and bakery are in place, means the value of their home is likely to increase over time.”