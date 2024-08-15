Buyers Camp Out to Secure New Homes in Rossett

Eager buyers arrived 10 hours early and slept in their cars in a bid to secure new homes in Rossett.

Hundreds of people have registered interest in Trevalyn Place, a Castle Green Homes development taking shape on land allocated for housing under the Wrexham Council Local Development Plan.

Dozens of prospective purchasers attended the off plan launch and a number of homes were reserved at the earliest opportunity.

Sales director for Castle Green Homes Sian Pitt said:

“The initial response to our new homes in Rossett has been fantastic and reflects the pent-up demand due to years of technical delays. When the team arrived on the morning of the launch, they were surprised to see people already on site. Some had been there since midnight and had slept in their cars ahead of the 10am opening. Future new neighbours bonded while they were waiting – a shared experience they’ll remember for years to come. We took several reservations in the first few hours alone and are working with a number of other people who are keen to live here including those who’ve visited show homes elsewhere to get a feel for the quality and finish of our homes”

Trevalyn Place, on Rossett Road, will offer 99 private sale homes in a choice of three and four-bedroom designs.

“We’re working towards opening show homes at Trevalyn Place in early 2025, but in the meantime there’s the chance to explore the development virtually via our website,” Sian explained.

Many of the homes at Trevalyn Place will benefit from views over open countryside.

Mature landscaping around the boundary to the site is being retained and pockets of public open space created throughout the new neighbourhood.