Business Show Set for Cwmbran Stadium

A new business show for South-East Wales is being launched in Torfaen in November

Expo Wales will bring together businesses of all sizes to encourage networking, collaboration and support at Cwmbran Stadium.

The one-day event, organised in partnership by two locally-based media agencies- Sudol Media and Roseblade Media, aims create a space for entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals and industry leaders to showcase their products and services, network with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights to grow their business from guest speakers.

As well as trade stands, there will be a networking area and talks running throughout the day, covering topics ranging from HR to Intellectual Property, sustainability in business, turning chaos into calm, building resilience through networking and disability in the workplace.

Guest speakers include Jamie McAnsh, co-founder of the online networking platform ‘See No Bounds’, entrepreneur and motivational and TEDx speaker.

Mr McAnsh’s life was turned upside down nine years ago when he went to bed and woke up paralysed, pushing him to the brink of despair. Mr McAnsh, of Cwmbran, will share his inspiring journey to recovery and overcoming challenges to launch a successful global business network for small businesses.

The audience will also hear from business coach Heather Anstey-Myers, CEO of Manufacturing Wales, Executive Director of ‘Pitch and Co’ and a Natwest Accelerator Mentor. She is one of the most influential business voices in Wales who speaks up for the needs of SME’s.

Lyndon Price, media consultant and director of Abergavenny-based Sudol Media said:

“We are bringing together business of all sizes from small start-ups to established enterprises to encourage networking, conversations and partnerships.” “It’s an opportunity to showcase your business, network with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights to grow your business and meet potential clients too,” added Mr Price, who founded Sudol Media with his wife and journalist, Katharine Skellon, three years ago following a 30-year career in the IT and media industry.

Mathew Morris-Parker, Managing Director of Ebbw Vale-based marketing agency, Roseblade Media said:

“We’re using our vast experience in networking, events, social media and marketing to help bring businesses together.” “We are passionate about helping businesses of all sizes reach their audience, and this event presents new opportunities for those looking to grow and make new connections,” he added.

Mr Morris-Parker and his wife Siân, who is also the agency’s Director, founded Roseblade Media 13 years ago and are based in offices at Rassau Industrial Estate where they work with clients across Wales and the UK.

The couple run a regular in-person networking event ‘Valleys Business Breakfast’ in partnership with Hospice of the Valleys.

‘Expo Wales’ takes place at Cwmbran Stadium, Torfaen between 10am and 2.30pm on Tuesday November 7.

If you are interested in exhibiting, stands cost £95 and entry for visitors is free.

To book your stand or register as a visitor, visit www.expo.wales