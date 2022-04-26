Business School Announces the Formation of its Advisory Board

Sketty Hall Business School has announced the formation of its Advisory Board – key industry figures who will help shape the future of education and training across South Wales and beyond.

The Sketty Hall Business School Advisory Board members are:

(Chair) Chris Foxall, Finance Director, Riversimple and Swansea Bay City Deal Economic Strategy Board Chair.

Deb Bowen-Rees, Chair of South West Wales Branch, IoD, formerly CEO of Cardiff Airport, and current NED at Milford Haven Port Authority.

Ian Price, Wales Director, CBI.

Lucie Thomas, Director of Recruitment, Learning and Development, Pobl Housing Association.

Adrian Sutton, CEO, Vortex IoT.

Lucy Cohen, Co-founder of Mazuma, and Swansea Bay City Deal Economic Strategy Board member.

Tony Roberts, Head of Wales, Vodafone.

Adrian Chard, Strategic Human Resources and Organisational Development Manager, Swansea Council.

Louise Harris, CEO, Tramshed Tech.

Lisa Mart, General Manager, Swansea Arena/Ambassador Theatre Group.

Alison Orrells, Managing Director, Safety Letterbox Company.

Michael Kavanagh, Development Director, Short Brothers.

Matt Wintle, Head of Learning & Development, Admiral.

With the support of Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, Gower College Swansea has recently transformed the much loved Georgian building into a contemporary Business School.

As well as being home to a range of professional, management and degree programmes, Sketty Hall Business School will also host high profile training events where academics, captains of industry and leading sporting personalities will inspire both businesses and individuals.

The Business School will also look to introduce the concepts of management and leadership to all its students, enabling them to become the inspirational leaders of the future.

Director of Skills and Business Development, Paul Kift says,

We are delighted to announce Sketty Hall Business School’s Advisory Board which will support Gower College Swansea in further understanding employers’ needs, and strengthen our relationships with key industries. The Board will help ensure that we are delivering the right skills for both now and in the future. Delivering a cutting-edge, employer-led curriculum which supports economic development, and which is aligned to regional and Welsh priorities, is our key strategic aim as a Board. Board members will have a major voice in shaping the business skills that are available across the region, benefitting learners and College staff whilst also creating a pipeline of talent for organisations. This will help to develop the prosperity and productivity of the wider business community. Together, we can also create skills solutions that will assist the Swansea Bay City Deal – enabling economic regeneration, development and growth.

Chris Foxall says,

It’s wonderful to see Sketty Hall’s outstanding redevelopment being put to such good use as the home of the Sketty Hall Business School. I’m very pleased to be chairing the business school’s advisory board which is made up of some of the best local employers and businesses leaders in the Swansea Bay City region. As the markets and economy continue to change, the demands on our business managers and leaders are increasingly challenging and complex. It’s important that the requirements of businesses help to inform the skills and training provision being developed by our education partners so that businesses can remain competitive and fulfil their potential growth. The Swansea Bay City region is one of the best places for ambitious companies looking to grow and invest for the future and, clearly, the best investment any company can make is in its people. Gower College Swansea wants to make sure they’re offering courses that protect those investments and, at the same time, give their students the best chance at a successful career in business and management.

Gower College Swansea Principal, Mark Jones says,