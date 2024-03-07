Business Leaders Snap-Up Bitesize New FE Course that Demystifies Revolutionary World of AI

Industry leaders are signing up to a bitesize course that demystifies the revolutionary world of artificial intelligence (AI).

Coleg Cambria’s new sector-driven Generative AI for Business programme is a comprehensive three-hour introduction to the groundbreaking AI tools that can generate quality text, images and relevant content based on inputted data and information.

Cambria’s Director of Business Solutions Nigel Holloway says the training is flexible, bespoke and is already gaining a positive response in north east Wales and beyond.

“We can deliver the course anywhere and have already done so on-site at several companies in this region, who found it interesting and informative,” said Nigel. “As it’s only three hours we can demonstrate the technology and they can replicate it, so this is a very interactive offering and we go in with all the equipment needed for small and large groups, which is an attractive proposition from the feedback we’ve had so far.”

Trainers will delve into the essentials of generative Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and give examples of AI, the impact it can have on operations and trade, and how to stay at the forefront of advances in the technology.

Themes include practical business applications, from content creation to data analysis, while also addressing the strengths, limitations, and ethics relevant to AI deployments.

The course concludes with insights on effective implementation strategies and a glimpse into the future of generative AI in the business landscape.

Cambria – which has sites in Wrexham, Llysfasi, Northop and Deeside – will be introducing a part-time version of the programme at its Yale college from September.

The cost of the three-hour course is £299 or Employer Skills North Wales funding is available for relevant organisations, a grant scheme allowing employers in Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Flintshire, and Wrexham to access cutting edge skills, and shorter, specialist training programmes.

“AI is very high profile, but a lot of people are still a little unsure on some of the detail and how it can benefit them, so we can help bridge those gaps and show what value it can bring to multiple industries,” said Nigel. “Funding is available which means this will be free to many businesses – we hope they will capitalise on the opportunity and it’s a simple accessible gateway to exploring how AI can help them, now and in the future.”

Meanwhile, the college has been announced a recipient of a CyberFirst School and College Award for its continued dedication to Computing and Cyber Education.

To register your interest in the Generative AI for Business programme, email [email protected], or call 0300 30 30 007.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.