Business in Focus Introduces Newly Appointed Chair

Business in Focus announces ground-breaking new appointment as Admiral co-founder and former CEO, David Stevens CBE, takes on role of Chair of the Board.

Addressing the Business in Focus audience for the first time as chair and guest speaker, David Stevens will share his vision for the company at the Annual General Meeting on 30th November at the Glamorgan Cricket Club, Sophia Gardens.

As the co-founder and former CEO of the only FTSE 100 company operating in Wales, David has vast expertise and insight on business innovation and leadership and looks forward to discussing it at the AGM as Business in Focus celebrates another successful year of delivering expert business support.

Business in Focus Chief Executive, Phil Jones said:

“Business in Focus has always been fortunate to have extremely dedicated, committed, experts on its Board. David joining the team is a great honour and we will all be looking forward to hearing his thoughts on entrepreneurship at our AGM. His experience, being a part of one of Wales's most successful start-up businesses, brings a unique and deep understanding of the business eco-system, market growth and the future of entrepreneurship in Wales.”

The Business in Focus Annual General Meeting and Breakfast Showcase is back after two years, post pandemic, and will be an exciting opportunity to showcase our clients and tenants and to collectively celebrate their achievements.

To secure your place, click here and reserve a spot through Eventbrite or if you need further information, you can contact us at – [email protected]