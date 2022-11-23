Playground Equipment Firm Targets Further Growth as it Unveils £350,000 New Premises

A playground equipment firm has expanded by creating eight jobs and investing £350,000 in new premises near the Cheshire-North Wales border.

Creative Play says the state-of-the-art facility on River Lane in Saltney is designed to improve efficiency, promote a circular economy and increase productivity and sustainability.

The new base provides around 7,000 sq ft of new production capacity, 3,000 sq ft of office space and an additional 10,000 sq ft secure outdoor yard and storage facility. It is twice the size of the company’s former premises on Sealand Road Industrial Estate in Chester, which had been its home since 1999.

The new jobs are being created across various departments, taking Creative Play’s total number of employees to 51.

Established in 1991, the privately-owned company creates more than 500 outdoor play areas every year for schools, holiday parks, farm parks, town and parish councils, nurseries and pubs. Its services range from design, manufacture and installation to maintenance and inspection.

In total, Creative Play has been involved in the creation of more than 14,000 outdoor play areas for more than 6,000 customers across the UK.

Managing Director James Harris described the move to the new premises as the culmination of 30 years of hard work.

He said:

“This is a very exciting step for our company and will see considerable benefits for our employees and customers through improved efficiencies and production capacity. We’re proud to be a UK manufacturer, with more than 95% of our materials and components sourced right here in the UK, and I’m particularly pleased to be moving the business back into Wales where the company has its original roots.” “At the heart of our decision to make this considerable investment is the company’s continuous drive to minimise our impact on the environment by reducing our energy usage, creating a circular economy and investing in greener systems.”

Sales and Marketing Director David Esser added: