Business Failures Set for Record High in 2023

An insolvency practitioner of one of the UK’s leading accountancy firms predicts the number of company insolvencies in England and Wales will set new records during 2023.

The warning comes as latest quarterly insolvency statistics for January to March 2023 (Q1) reveal there were 5,747 company insolvencies in England and Wales, 18% higher than in Q1 2022.

Notably, there were 4,739 creditors’ voluntary liquidations (CVLs), close to the highest quarterly level since records began in 1960. There were 652 compulsory liquidations, 318 administrations, and 38 company voluntary arrangements (CVAs).

Nicola Banham, R&I Director at UK Top 10 accountancy firm Azets, says that as long as inflation remains high and interest rates continue to rise as expected, cash will become tight for many more businesses due to increased finance costs and increased costs of supplies.

She said: