Preparing Your Business for the Bank Holiday Season

David Atkinson

Regional Director

Lloyds Bank

Ahead of the coronation this weekend, Dave Atkinson, regional director for Wales at Lloyds Bank comments on what the additional bank holiday means for the region’s businesses.

“Many of the region’s businesses will be eager for a busy May in the hope that the Bank holidays and the King’s coronation will give them a boost. Naturally pubs, restaurants and shops will welcome the benefits of a busier trading period, but they need to act now to make the most of it. They can start with working capital, checking it is robust enough to manage the upcoming peaks in demand. For some there might be benefit in accessing short-term finance needs to ensure cash flow is flexible ahead of time. Businesses will also need to be resourced well enough with staff to cover the potential increased demand from customers, while bearing in mind the importance of building in flexibility for their teams to spend time with friends and family.”

Three top tips for businesses ahead of Bank holiday season