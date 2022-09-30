Business Butler’s Partnership with BSU is Great News for Business Owners

Business Butler, the dynamic web-based business matching platform, has partnered with the Business Support Unit (BSU) to open up access to their ever-growing membership community and wide range of professional tools to business owners nationwide. In so doing both parties are promoting inclusivity and removing the barriers to networking.

Business Butler founder and CEO, Bhupinder Sidhu, welcomed the partnership and said:

“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with BSU, which increases opportunities for members of both businesses through accessing a much larger network of business professionals and taking advantage of a host of products and services that we offer. “The fact that we are established across south Wales and the south of England and BSU are headquartered in the north-west of England makes this a strategic fit for both parties.”

At a time when many companies are struggling due to the challenging economic times, Business Butler has enjoyed rapid growth and now boasts more than 600 members. This growing community can be attributed partly to the current difficult trading environment. With energy costs spiralling and inflation soaring to record levels business owners face an arduous winter ahead and have to justify value in every decision they make and this is where the Business Butler offering delivers.

Businesses joining the thriving community for free will be able to enjoy virtual and face-to-face networking, weekly LinkedIn engagement pods to boost engagement and reach, event invitations, and earn rewards for contributing to the community.

They will also be able to access Business Butler’s unique members dashboard where they can sign-up to a host of other discounted services to help their business. These include a Zoom video conferencing package and a bespoke telecoms system.

The networking group BSU is for professional service providers looking to increase their reach and grow their client base. The group has also enjoyed growth with registrations increasing for their fortnightly, virtual speed networking sessions. The benefits of virtual networking are well publicised and include convenience, more opportunities to expand networks and a higher referral rate than face-to-face networking. The time and money saved by not having to travel to an event is seen as the biggest advantage for networkers.

With both Business Butler and BSU collaborating to provide essential support, the future looks a lot brighter for business owners after all.

Business wanting to take advantage of a free membership with Business Butler can sign up here. www.businessbutleruk.com/free-membership