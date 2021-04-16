Bumper Year for High-street Butchers

High-street butcher’s shops have enjoyed a bumper year over the last 12 months with new data showing that 630,000 more households visited independent retail butchers in Britain, compared to the previous year.

New analysis from Kantar from the last 12 months, ending on 21 February 2021, confirms that the public have turned to their high-street butchers and have spent nearly 50% more per shopping trip in the butcher shop compared to other retailers when purchasing meat (52 w/e 21st Feb 2021). Chops, roasting joints and sausages all proved popular during this time.

A recent survey conducted by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) also painted a positive picture for butcher’s shops. In a survey of over 2,000 people, the quality of the produce at butcher’s shops was over 50% of respondents’ main motivation for visiting butcher’s shops, whilst 38% said they wanted to support local businesses.

Kirstie Jones, HCC’s Market Development Officer commented

‘Throughout the last 12 months, we have heard how customers have depended on their local butcher for food supplies, with many butchers adapting their business models and offering deliveries to serve their communities. It is heartening to see this represented in these new figures, showing that people really do appreciate the quality and service their local butcher shops offer.’

HCC operates the Welsh Butchers’ Club whereby members are supported with Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef marketing and promotional materials throughout the year.

Kirstie continued

‘To encourage and reward committed butcher shop customers, HCC has created exclusive recipe booklets and magazines. New spring recipes booklets will be available at your local Welsh Butcher Club members across Wales over the coming weeks featuring a whole range of different meal ideas to suit the whole family – head to your local butcher to pick one up.’

