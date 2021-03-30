Bucket-list Attraction Coming to North Wales Coast Spring 2022

North Wales’ most exciting new attraction is coming to Rhyl in 2022, giving thrill seekers everywhere unparalleled views of the coast from the new ‘SkyFlyer’ 400ft in the air.

Riders will be taken into the sky on board a gondola set on a 15m platform below the ‘SkyFlyer’. This isn’t a flight for the faint hearted, with 360° views reaching from Moel Famau, to the Great Orme in Llandudno, all the way to Liverpool on a clear day.

Nearly twice as high as the Sky Tower in Rhyl, on the site of the old Sun Centre, this attraction will evoke nostalgic memories while creating new excitement for the whole coast of North Wales. With Rhyl Air Show bringing in quarter of a million people every year to Rhyl, this aeronautical experience is taking Rhyl to another level of excitement and aviation heaven.

Sean Taylor, owner and founder of Zip World, will be taking a planning application to Denbighshire County Council, with the hope of installing this thrilling experience that will take guests up 400ft (125m) from the ground, giving panoramic views of the coast for 28 miles, with the ability to fly every day and in all weathers.

Sean said:

“This is a fantastic attraction for Rhyl, as well as the whole of North Wales, and will see visitors from all over the country. Similar to Velocity and Bounce Below, people will be coming to tick this off their bucket lists. The success of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd’s recent projects and investments has given us and other businesses the confidence to invest in the SkyFlyer and the Rhyl seafront. Rhyl is definitely a sleeping giant, it is on the up and we’re excited to be part of that. Rhyl has seen incredible improvements over the last few years and the quality of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd’s attractions, and facilities; and their imminently planned projects are proof that Rhyl is the place to invest.”

Per Lindstrand, Swedish aeronautical engineer, pilot, adventurer and entrepreneur, best known for his series of record-breaking trans-oceanic hot air balloon flights and attempts to be the first to fly a Rozière balloon around the Earth – all with British entrepreneur, Sir Richard Branson, owns the company creating the SkyFlyer. Lindstrand Technologies Ltd, is a manufacturing firm in Oswestry, Shropshire, on the English-Welsh border.

Per explained that the SkyFlyer is attached to a 15-metre platform, which passengers would approach via the gangway for their 15-minute flight above the Rhyl Pavilion and iconic Welsh sea front.

He said:

“The SkyFlyer will be the first of it’s kind in Europe that is fully certified by EASA and the CAA as a commercial aircraft and as such enjoys the same safety as flying in a Jumbo Jet. We are extremely excited to be working with Sean on this excellent project.”

This attraction adds to the incredible improvements created on Rhyl Waterfront over the last few years, including the opening of SC2, the £15million waterpark and Ninja TAG, the adrenaline fuelled TAG arena. The Rhyl Pavilion Theatre has also been refurbished in 2021, including updates to the popular 1891 restaurant and bar. The Summer of 2021 will also see the opening of The Terrace at 1891, an outdoor dining and bar experience, adjacent to the proposed SkyFlyer site.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with Sean, as a highly renowned operator, on this fantastic new attraction. This last year has been a turbulent time for everyone and bringing this to Rhyl is a real boost for the whole of the North Wales tourism industry. Since SC2 opened in 2019 we have been delighted with the numbers of residents and visitors enjoying the waterfront and coming to Rhyl. With all the new offers we have planned, alongside the SkyFlyer, Rhyl will again become the destination of choice for day trippers and overnight stays. We will see visitors flocking to the town to try out our new attractions, food outlets and take their ‘voyage of a lifetime’ on the new SkyFlyer.”

If approved in planning, this attraction would be expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Rhyl every year, increasing footfall in the town centre and sharing the success with local businesses in Rhyl and North Wales.

Jim Jones, Managing Director of North Wales Tourism, said:

“I'm really pleased to learn that Denbighshire Leisure Ltd are working with Sean Taylor on this new exciting attraction, especially in Rhyl. The town has recently seen a huge investment into its tourism infrastructure and not only will the SkyFlyer complement these existing attractions but will attract many more visitors. This will lead to the creation of new jobs and a big boost to the local economy, especially now when we need it most. Hopefully, if planning is approved, it will give North Wales another great attraction to add to the ever-increasing adventure portfolio and capitalise on our branding as the adventure capital of Europe.”

A planning application has been submitted to Denbighshire County Council, and if successful, the SkyFlyer will take flight in Spring 2022.