Browne Jacobson Strengthens Welsh Private Sector Practice with New Corporate Partner Appointment

UK & Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has strengthened its Welsh private sector offering with the appointment of Corporate Partner, Tom Saunderson, in the firm’s growing Cardiff office.

Tom joins the firm from Acuity Law. His expertise covers a broad spectrum of M&A and investment work, with a particular focus on early-stage & high-growth companies. He has advised a number of large corporates on their acquisition strategies over a number of years, whilst also supporting exciting high growth businesses on a wide range of issues, including scaling, fundraising and incentivising key personnel.

Tom’s appointment comes at a time of continued growth for the Cardiff office, following the recent promotion of Gavin Hoccom to Partner and appointment of Associate, Cullan Wing – both in the Cardiff-based construction team. With Tom’s appointment, all of Browne Jacobson’s departments have a presence in the Cardiff office just a year after its launch. Opened by office co-founders Tim Edds and Laura Hughes at 36 Park Place in July 2023, it has grown from a team of seven, comprising two partners, to more than 20 people, including four partners and a legal director.

Tom said:

“I am absolutely delighted to join Browne Jacobson’s renowned Corporate practice at an incredibly exciting time for the firm. It has big ambitions for the Welsh market, and I’m looking forward to working with Tim, Laura, Richard and the wider team to capitalise on this momentum and to drive further growth for the firm in Wales.”

Tim Edds, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff office, said:

“When we opened our Cardiff office a year ago, having worked with key clients in Wales for more than two decades, we made it clear we wanted to provide our full breadth of legal services to the Welsh market. “The recruitment of Tom, along with other key hires and promotions in the construction team, demonstrates our commitment to be full-service in Wales, for Wales. We’re excited about further significant appointments arriving in the coming months as our ambitious growth strategy continues at pace.”

Richard Cox, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s national corporate team, said: