Bridgend Housing Association Makes Largest Single Investment of £31.5 Million

As it mark its 20th birthday, Valleys to Coast has announced a significant £31.5 million investment that will benefit customers living in its 6000 homes across Bridgend.

The housing association will be making its largest ever single investment into its homes with the aim of enhancing its housing stock for its customers.

The investment will provide funds for the development and construction of new homes to increase the availability of affordable and sustainable housing options in Bridgend.

It will also pay for substantial upgrades and improvements to existing properties, to ensure they meet energy efficiency standards and needs.

Alongside this there will also be a comprehensive retrofit program, to enhance the energy efficiency of existing homes, and tailored adaptations will be made to make housing accessible and comfortable for all.

Vacant properties will be refurbished and revitalised, increasing the overall housing stock in Bridgend, and a dedicated focus on responsive repairs and maintenance will be implemented to ensure that properties remain safe and well-maintained.

This wide-spread investment comes as the not-for-profit celebrates its milestone birthday.

Valleys to Coast was the first large-scale voluntary transfer of housing from local authorities in Wales in 2003, setting the stage for other Welsh housing associations. Today, it is in a phase of planned growth, with exciting developments on the horizon.

On the birthday and significant investment, Joanne Oak, Group Chief Executive at Valleys to Coast, said:

“We’re incredibly excited and proud of how far Valleys to Coast has come in the past two decades. “We’re thrilled to be marking our 20th anniversary by investing in improving our homes for the people who live in them. We recognise that housing needs are changing, and we are committed to providing good quality housing for all our tenants. “We’re excited to continue building on our legacy and creating positive change in Bridgend and the surrounding areas. “We’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of our journey and supported us as we have provided essential housing over the past two decades.”

Valleys to Coast Housing Association remains committed to providing homes where people feel safe and happy and looks forward to celebrating this 20-year milestone with its customers and communities.