Break the Barrier with a Time to Change Wales Anti-Stigma Talk in Your Workplace

Time to Change Wales are on a mission to end stigma and discrimination faced by people with mental health problems in Wales.

Over the last couple of years many have experienced difficult times as we adapt to new ways of doing things – this is especially true in the workplace, where many of us have had to adapt to home working and being away from the normal culture of the workplace.

In these unprecedented times, it has been more important than ever to look out for one another and to support each other’s mental health. A key way of doing this is by encouraging people that it's ‘okay to not be okay' and to reach out and talk to someone if you need to.

Time to Change Wales offers organisations the option of a virtual anti-stigma talk or an in-person one, led by one of their volunteer ambassadors, or ‘Champions’. Anti-stigma talks are a great way to highlight some of the key facts about mental health and mental illness, challenge mental health stigma (including self-stigma) and to hear about the Champion’s personal experiences of mental illness and the challenges they have overcome.

Champions can deliver talks via platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and or in person, and can also have some pre-recorded and audio talks available. Talks last around 20 – 30 mins followed by an opportunity for a Q&A and are completely free of charge.

If you would like to book a talk, or would like further information, please contact the Time to Change Wales team on [email protected].

The information and training sessions for groups are flexible and can last between 20 – 90 minutes. Audiences will meet the Time to Change Champions, view a specially commissioned film on mental health stigma, and have the opportunity to discuss issues raised by the film with those who have lived experience of mental health stigma and discrimination.

Inviting our Champions to your organisation provides many benefits which include:

A free training session

Demonstrating your commitment to challenging mental health stigma and discrimination in the workplace

Making the workplace an environment where it’s ok to talk about mental health

Helping to create a mentally healthy workplace

Improving mental health and reducing stigma has proven to increase staff morale and reduce absenteeism

Enhancing perception of your organisation as a caring and supportive employer.

Inviting Champions to talk to your organisation also helps tremendously in supporting them through their recovery. They receive training and support that helps them develop new skills and boosts confidence.

Are you ready to sign the Time to Change Wales Employer Pledge and help tackle mental health stigma in the workplace?

Pledge here to make a difference.