Box UK Named a Finalist in the Cardiff Life Awards

Box UK

Box UK has been named a finalist in the ‘Technology & Innovation’ category of the Cardiff Life Awards, which celebrate outstanding success and achievement in the region. The enterprise software development company triumphed against tough competition, with more than 300 nominations submitted for this year’s awards.

The Cardiff Life Awards recognise businesses across a range of industries that have delivered excellence over the past 12 months, and made a positive contribution to the local community. Box UK was named a finalist after showcasing an impressive portfolio of work delivered for clients operating at a regional, national and international level, and demonstrating a commitment to the continued development of the technology sector in Cardiff by nurturing emerging talent.

Speaking in response to the announcement, Box UK Managing Director Benno Wasserstein said:

“To be named a finalist in the Cardiff Life Awards for the second year running is a great achievement, and a fantastic reflection of the skill and dedication shown by the team. We’re proud to play an active role in supporting the local technology and innovation sector as well as the wider business community, which has been more important than ever during the past year. We’re incredibly excited about the future, and the opportunities available to drive further growth and success in the region.”

Winners of the Cardiff Life Awards will be announced at a glamorous ceremony taking place at City Hall on Thursday 30th September. Tickets for the event can be purchased through the awards website.

Established in 1998, Box UK’s track record of success spans hundreds of high-priority and mission-critical software projects, delivered over more than twenty years.

A focus on heavy-use, multi-user platforms has given us deep experience in creating scalable, resilient and high-transaction systems for clients across the globe.

With an enterprise pedigree and a passion for technology, Box UK offers an unrivalled depth and breadth of experience in the development of scalable and resilient software systems – managing these full-lifecycle projects right the way through from planning to post-launch platform management.

Working with local, national and international organisations across a broad range of industries, our team of developers, solution architects, UX consultants, system engineers and product owners has built up an impressive portfolio of successful and award-winning projects.

We also excel in rescuing legacy projects, developing proofs-of-concept, embedding cultural and behavioural change via the implementation of agile, and conducting strategic analysis of your existing technology (or marketplace) to enable future decision-making.
 

