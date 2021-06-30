Box UK Appoints Head of Ecommerce

Wales based software development company, Box UK, has appointed Allie Brock as Head of Ecommerce to oversee the provision of high quality ecommerce solutions for clients and develop new products and services.

Brock draws on extensive experience at the Cardiff company, where she has helped deliver sophisticated software platforms for international clients such as Okdo and RS Components. She has specialised in large-scale multilingual and multisite installations and complex technological ecosystems.

She previously worked across a number of roles, including lead business analyst, agile coach and head of support, enabling the company to better understand and respond to client needs and providing one-to-one support.

Box UK Managing Director, Benno Wasserstein, said:

“Allie will lead on building a strong foundation for future growth and diversification, researching market trends and opportunities and working closely with clients to support their business strategies.”

Box UK has been listed in Britain's top 50 digital agencies for client satisfaction by The Drum, Europe's most widely read marketing website, coming 14th in the 2021 census for overall satisfaction, value for money and quality. The company has also won two gold and two silver international Communicator Awards, which reward excellence and innovation in the communications industry. One gold award was for helping Visit Wales communicate important behavioural messages and promote responsible tourism.