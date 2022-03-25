Bouygues UK Kicks Off Phase 2 Of Pencoedtre High School Build

Bouygues UK has started the second phase of its build at Pencoedtre High School in Barry, to build the floodlit all-weather hockey pitch, as well as grass rugby and football pitches.

The contractor handed over the main buildings of the £34.7 million school to the Vale of Glamorgan Council, staff and pupils of the school on 23rd December, allowing the pupils and staff to start the spring term in the new building. Work has now begun on the second stage of the build – the outside sports facilities.

Bouygues UK started the project before the pandemic hit, and despite having to build the school with various lockdowns and restrictions in place, it has delivered a quality building on time and on budget. So far, the team has been able to provide more than £14million of local economic value and £20,000 of community support. They have also brought more than £700,000 worth of social value to the project.

The build is part of the Vale of Glamorgan Council and Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning investment programme, which has also delivered a new building for Whitmore High School and an expansion for Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg in Barry too.

As phase two of the project was launched, Lis Burnett, Vale of Glamorgan Councillor and Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration, said:

“I don’t think you can overstate the importance of the sports facilities at a school like this, not just for the children but also for the community around it. “I don’t think it’s a complete school until we have these amazing outdoor facilities finished. They are going to allow the children extracurricular activities to participate in, alongside opportunities for the local community in this area of Barry to use them too.”

Cllr Burnett added:

“To be able to achieve this build during a pandemic has been phenomenal. I remember planting a tree at the start of the project and wondering how on earth were they going to do it, but actually Bouygues UK have delivered this amazing school on time and on budget. And I want to let the young people of this school know that they are worth every penny to us.”

Bouygues UK Operations Director for Wales, Stephen Davies, said: