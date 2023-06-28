Border Vineyard Scoops Two Awards at UKs National Wine Competition

Kerry Vale Vineyard is celebrating after winning two awards in this year’s UK wine industry national competition.

Situated near Montgomery, the vineyard won a silver award for its ‘Shropshire Lady’ dry white wine and a bronze award for tits ‘KVV Sparkling English White’ wine at the prestigious WIneGB national competition.

Vineyard owner Russell Cook said:

“We are thrilled to have won two awards. It makes all the hard work we do maintaining the vines worthwhile.”

The awards, which this year attracted a record 346 wines, aim to send out a powerful message of the quality, consistency and variety of English and Welsh wines.

All the wines are tasted blind and this year’s judges were Susie Barrie, Master of Wines (MW), Oz Clarke, OBE, Rebecca Palmer, Luke Harbor, Simon Field, MW, Nik Darlington, Matt Hodgson and Imogen Bowen-Davies.

Congratulating all the medal winners, Susan Barrie said:

“We were absolutely thrilled with the quality of the whole range of wines that we tasted this year. We consistently see great sparkling wines and they only get better. “What is great to see though is the evolution of the other categories, especially amongst the still wines, and the quality we are seeing really shows such enormous potential for the future. “What’s also terrific is that the wines come not only from the largest producers but also some of the smallest, and from long established wineries to newcomers.”

Kerry Vale Vineyard’s award winning wine may be sampled at the company’s shop and wine café or during a vineyard tour and tasting when visitors discover how vines are grown to achieve the best quality grapes.