Bodlondeb Office Building to Become Innovation Centre

The Bodlondeb office building in Conwy is set to become a business and innovation centre with an aim to support entrepreneurs and create jobs.

Members of the Finance and Resources Scrutiny Committee and the Cabinet of Conwy County Borough Council have supported awarding the lease to Cardiff-based Ideas Forums Ltd who will refurbish the offices as a Business and Innovation Centre.

Council Leader, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, said:

“I’m delighted to confirm Ideas Forums has been chosen to take on the lease for Bodlondeb. “We agreed that the proposal submitted by Ideas Forums offered a sustainable and exciting future for the building and provided economic development opportunities for the town of Conwy and wider area. “I’d like thank my fellow councillors for their careful consideration of this proposal.”

The council will now start the process of awarding the lease, subject to the necessary legal processes.

Ideas Forums supports entrepreneurs through programmes such as the Great British Entrepreneurs Awards, the UK Fast Growth 50 Index, the UK Start-Up Awards and Ideas Fest.

Its directors, Francesca James, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans and Nick Pritchard, aim to transform Bodlondeb into a business centre, breathing new life into a historic building and transforming it into a dynamic centre for entrepreneurship to drive local and regional economic growth.

Prof. Jones-Evans said:

“I am delighted to be able to come back to North Wales to make Bodlondeb a beacon of entrepreneurship and innovation in the middle of Conwy and a location for ground-breaking ideas and transformative ventures. By fostering a dynamic ecosystem of innovation and investment in a stunning architectural setting, we aim to drive economic development, create high-value jobs, and position Conwy as a global hub for high-potential entrepreneurship. “The historic and iconic Bodlondeb will be repurposed to support the development and growth of entrepreneurial firms with high-growth potential while also creating an environment conducive to attracting inward investing firms seeking opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

Nick Pritchard, one of the most successful entrepreneurs from North Wales in the last decade, is supporting the venture to get more young people to set up new businesses in the region.

He said: