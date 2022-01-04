Blue Gem Wind Submits Consent Applications for Wales First Floating Wind Farm

Blue Gem Wind, the joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group, submits consent applications for its 100MW Erebus floating offshore wind project.

With floating wind and the Celtic Sea poised to play a critical role in UK and Welsh Government net zero targets, the first-ever consent applications for floating offshore wind in Welsh waters were submitted this week. Blue Gem Wind has applied to Welsh Ministers under Section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989 for consent to build and operate Erebus, alongside a separate application to Natural Resources Wales for a marine licence under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009.

Mike Scott, Project Managing Director at Blue Gem Wind, said,

“These applications represent a significant milestone for project Erebus, and the ambition to deliver new low carbon energy from the Celtic Sea. Erebus will provide green energy to over 93,000 homes and kick-start the stepping-stone approach to floating wind in the Celtic Sea, creating new low carbon careers, supply chain and diversification opportunities, and stimulate the necessary investment into port infrastructure.”

Ben Huskinson, Consenting Manager at Blue Gem Wind, added,