Blaenau Gwent STEM Facilitation Project and Team Leader Shortlisted in the Wales STEM Awards 2022

The Wales STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Awards 2022 celebrate businesses and individuals for their dedication towards making a difference, promoting and raising aspirations of STEM in Wales.

This year Blaenau Gwent have two finalists at these prestigious awards. The STEM Facilitation Project in the category of STEM Educational Programme of The Year (Public) and Team Leader, Louise Juliff, in the STEM Woman of The Year category which recognises inspirational women and their work as ambassadors within the STEM industry.

The Blaenau Gwent STEM Facilitation Project is thrilled to be shortlisted amongst the 34 innovative companies to be named finalists in this year’s highly anticipated awards. Furthermore, Louise – Team Leader, STEM Facilitation Blaenau Gwent Council – is very pleased to be nominated in her category and said:

“We are delighted that the initiative has been recognised. STEM skills are in such high demand, with many sectors reporting staff shortages, so we hope that by facilitating visits from inspirational role models to learners of all ages we will help create a thriving pipeline of talent in the area”.

The Awards ceremony will take place at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on 27th October 2022. All finalists across the 12 categories will be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced throughout the evening.