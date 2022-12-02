Bilingual Communications Agency Four Cymru Appoints New Managing Director

Four Cymru, part of the independent integrated agency Four Communications Group, has strengthened its integrated campaigns and media buying offer through the appointment of experienced specialist Amelia Stevens as its new Managing Director.

Amelia brings with her over 17 years of integrated agency experience, including paid media and has worked on high profile Welsh clients such as Welsh Government, National Farmers Union, Royal Mint and Dŵr Cymru.

As an accredited member of the Institute of Practitioners for Advertising (IPA) and a member of the Chartered Institute for Public Relations (CIPR), Amelia is well placed to ensure that innovation and effectiveness are at the heart of her client campaigns and adds further strength to an experienced and high performing Welsh team.

Past Four Cymru MD Meilyr Ceredig, following stepping down last month, will stay on as a consultant supporting wider Group projects on food and drink, as well as sustainability related campaign work.

Amelia joins Four Cymru from Cowshed Communications, where she was Director of Media and Digital and responsible for strategic clients such as Study in Wales, who promote Wales's higher and further education to the world, as well as working across multiple clients such as Social Care Wales, Sport Wales and Royal College of Nursing. Previous roles have included Media Director at Golley Slater where she and her team worked on the Keep Wales Safe Campaign delivering the vital messaging throughout lockdown.

Amelia commenting on her new position:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Four Cymru as their next Managing Director and continuing to build upon the amazing work that the team here in Wales has done. I am passionate about delivering effective campaigns that make a difference to the audiences they are reaching out to and Four have an excellent track record at delivering these campaigns.”

Commenting on the appointment Nan Williams, Four Communications Group CEO and current Global Welsh Chair, said: