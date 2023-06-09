Better Homes and Job Prospects for Denbighshire Residents Thanks to New £600,000 Contract

Residents in North Wales are set to benefit from safer homes and better career prospects thanks to investment from Denbighshire County Council.

Leading property services business Liberty has closed the financial year on a high, securing a number of contracts including £600,000 worth of new work to improve and maintain homes for the council’s subsidiary, Denbighshire Housing.

The deal comes on the back of Liberty’s most successful year of sales – over £108 million in contracts secured during the 2022-23 financial year.

The firm will provide an electrical test programme, helping ensure 1,900 homes in Denbighshire are safe.

Liberty is committed to giving back to the communities it works in to make a positive social impact.

As part of its contract, Liberty will provide CV writing sessions, mock interviews, and work experience placements to local young people to boost career opportunities.

The business will also make a £500 donation to a nominated grassroots group.

The multi-year contract is confirmed for two years, with the option to extend the partnership for a further two years.

Lee Smith, Assistant Director at Liberty, said:

“We’re really proud of this business growth in North Wales which comes on the back of the news that we achieved our strongest year yet with £180 million in sales. “This fantastic achievement is proof of the talent and dedication of our teams. “At Liberty, we are committed to delivering high-quality services and positively impacting the local communities we work in, so we are looking forward to improving thousands more homes and lives in Wales over the coming years.”

Denbighshire Housing said in a statement:

“Liberty’s track record of customer care, safety and service compliance has been the backbone of our relationship over the past ten years. We’re pleased to be expanding our relationship with them with this electrical work contract, providing additional safety and compliance services for our tenants.”

Liberty partly credits the new business success on its track record of delivering over 99.9% contractual compliance for its clients.

The organisation offers the full range of property services, and its teams are experts in reactive and planned maintenance across all technical disciplines, refurbishments, mechanical and electrical projects, construction, and whole-home decarbonisation.

For more information, visit: liberty-group.co.uk