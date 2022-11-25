Best Western in Port Talbot Sold to Cavendish Hotels

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co is pleased to announce Aberavon Beach Hotel in Port Talbot, Wales has been sold for the first time in 36 years to expanding hotel group, Cavendish Hotels.

Set just a stone’s throw away from the coastline, Aberavon Beach Hotel is the only seafront hotel in the town of Port Talbot, an area hugely popular amongst families and tourists for it’s breath-taking beaches. The hotel also benefits from many business stays, with Port Talbot’s industrial area located nearby and Swansea less than 10 miles away.

Trading under the Best Western brand, the hotel features 68 updated ensuite rooms, many with sea views, and several additional facilities designed to accommodate its diverse leisure and business customer base. This includes a bar and lounge, large ballroom which is often used for weddings and parties, two boardrooms, 12 metre indoor swimming pool, and a heated spa and sauna for guests.

Head of Operations, Mark Aldridge for Cavendish Hotels,

“ Aberavon Beach Hotel made a perfect purchase for us, having experienced good occupancy over the years our aim is to improve this for the business overall.”

Stephen Champion, Hotels Director who handled the sale, adds,

“Large coastal hotels of this nature invariably generate significant buyer interest when presented for sale, so it is no surprise the Aberavon Beach Hotel received high levels of interest and offers from multiple parties. The hotel sits in a virtually unopposed seafront position and has significant upside for any new operator coming in. “We were delighted to have acted for our client in the sale of the business, with Christie & Co having now sold two hotels on their behalf, and we wish Cavendish Hotels every success with their future plans for the hotel.”

Aberavon Beach Hotel was sold for an undisclosed price.