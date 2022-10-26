Best in Wales Accolade for Cambrian Training Company

A leading training company has been named the Best Work Based Apprenticeship Provider in Wales by Corporate Vision Magazine.

Cambrian Training Company, which has offices in Welshpool, Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, received the accolade in Corporate Vision’s Education & Training Awards 2022.

“Our awards have always been centred around recognising and rewarding the determination, ambition and excellence of the world's finest educators – from the key education providers, to training specialists and educational technology innovators,”

said Corporate Vision.

The magazine says Cambrian Training Company has “forged an incredible reputation through its work-based apprenticeship programmes”.

The company is praised for its innovations in digital learning, support for learners, partnerships with employers across Wales and for working closely with the Welsh Government, qualification awarding bodies and communities.

“For over 25 years, the multi-award-winning Cambrian Training has been delivering expert training in a range of industry sectors, defining it as a leading figure within its field of apprenticeships in Wales,”

says Corporate Vision.

“It’s training officers, who are both devoted and enthusiastic, are professionals within a plethora of diverse sectors, including – but not limited to – hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, sustainable resource management, and business. “Busting the myths and misconceptions surrounding apprenticeships comes naturally with this task, and it is something that Cambrian Training is deeply passionate about. The company wants to shine a light on the array of positives that work-based training provides to both learners and businesses.”

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: