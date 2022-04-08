Bargain Property in South Wales Seaside Resort could be a ‘Cellar’ for a Few Pounds at Auction

Are you looking for a property at a bargain basement price ? How about this property for sale in the centre of chic Penarth with a guide price of £nil?

A rare opportunity to acquire a spacious basement area in a highly sought after location in the Vale of Glamorgan seaside town has come on the auction market.

The highly unusual and interesting property, in the town centre's historic Washington Buildings, has been put up for sale at Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“The basement of the eye-catching Victorian-era building could offer scope for all manner of alternative uses, from conversion to an apartment, as an office or for storage, subject to obtaining the relevant planning consents. “In Washington Buildings in the heart of Penarth amid a wealth of independent shops and close to the town's railway station, it's in an ideal location. “The property is listed with a guide price of £nil so a bid of few hundred pounds could secure this bargain basement lot in one of south Wales' most fashionable towns.”

The development opportunity, on Penarth's Stanwell Road, goes up for auction from 12 noon on Tuesday, April 12 with bidding ending from 5pm on Thursday, April 14.