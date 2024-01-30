Azets in Swansea Announce Heavyweight Hire

Azets, the Top 10 UK Accountancy firm, has announced Chris Jenkins as its latest hire in the Swansea office. Chris joins Azets in Swansea as a Partner in the Accounts and Business Advisory Services team.

Chris qualified as a Certified Accountant in 2009 with ACCA and was awarded a Fellowship in 2014. During 2020 he further qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Business Finance Professional with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Chris brings a wealth of experience, having managed and run several international businesses and provided advisory services to inward investing companies.

Richard Goddard, Regional Managing Director at Azets, commented:

“It’s great to welcome Chris to Azets. South Wales is a thriving region, and we’re continuing to expand our teams to respond to client demand for specialist services. Chris’s appointment supports the substantial growth being experienced by Azets in Swansea, where in the past year, we’ve had two senior team appointments across our core service offerings, as well as an 83% increase in new work won, year-on-year. We’re looking forward to continuing our upward trajectory, with the support of our highly skilled team to continue to deliver personalised service to our clients, through our local office network and client service delivery technology.”

On his new role, Chris said: