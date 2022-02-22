Award-winning North Wales Cyber-Security Company Set for More Success

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for data privacy and cyber security firm, Cufflink.

Growing in stature and reputation, the Anglesey-based company was recently named one of the top five Tech Start-ups in Wales.

There are more exciting times ahead as Cufflink prepares to represent Wales at the Cyber Wales European Start-up Awards and looks to secure vital funding needed to write the next chapter in its mission to help businesses protect their customers’ personal data.

Co-founded by Billy Williams and Boris Grekov in 2018, Cufflink has set out to redefine how personal data is stored and shared, making it safer and less likely to be hacked. It recently opened its £1.3m EIS funding round and is seeking further investment alongside existing investors, including the Development Bank of Wales.

A UK business is, incredibly, hacked every 19 seconds with 44% of these hacks leading to the loss of personal data. This cost UK businesses an average £2.5m and it’s getting worse with cyber security data breaches up 27% and regulatory penalties, for data breaches, also having tripled to more than $1.13bn.

Cufflink’s patent-pending encryption and decentralised storage and ledger (or Blockchain) technologies, splits, shifts and encrypts personal data making it much harder for hackers to steal.

Their innovative use of “data licenses” to control the “terms” of why and how a company can process personal data, controlling exactly what can and can’t be done with personal data, ensures companies remain compliant and encourages a more open and transparent data sharing economy.

By securing personal data in this way, Cufflink reduces the risks and costs of a data breach alongside enhancing regulatory compliance, data insights and helping restore consumer trust.

Co-Founder and CEO Billy Williams explained: