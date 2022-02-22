Award-winning North Wales Cyber-Security Company Set for More Success

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for data privacy and cyber security firm, Cufflink.
Growing in stature and reputation, the Anglesey-based company was recently named one of the top five Tech Start-ups in Wales.
There are more exciting times ahead as Cufflink prepares to represent Wales at the Cyber Wales European Start-up Awards and looks to secure vital funding needed to write the next chapter in its mission to help businesses protect their customers’ personal data.
Co-founded by Billy Williams and Boris Grekov in 2018, Cufflink has set out to redefine how personal data is stored and shared, making it safer and less likely to be hacked. It recently opened its £1.3m EIS funding round and is seeking further investment alongside existing investors, including the Development Bank of Wales.
A UK business is, incredibly, hacked every 19 seconds with 44% of these hacks leading to the loss of personal data. This cost UK businesses an average £2.5m and it’s getting worse with cyber security data breaches up 27% and regulatory penalties, for data breaches, also having tripled to more than $1.13bn.
Cufflink’s patent-pending encryption and decentralised storage and ledger (or Blockchain) technologies, splits, shifts and encrypts personal data making it much harder for hackers to steal.
Their innovative use of “data licenses” to control the “terms” of why and how a company can process personal data, controlling exactly what can and can’t be done with personal data, ensures companies remain compliant and encourages a more open and transparent data sharing economy.
By securing personal data in this way, Cufflink reduces the risks and costs of a data breach alongside enhancing regulatory compliance, data insights and helping restore consumer trust.
Co-Founder and CEO Billy Williams explained:
Current Cyber-Security solutions ignore the ‘honey pots’ of personal data and focus on building bigger, thicker walls and then testing those walls for weaknesses. Yet the frequency and impact of data breaches continues to grow.
“We see personal data differently.
“By changing the nature of how personal data is stored and accessed, Cufflink controls exactly who, how, why and from where personal data is accessed making companies, and as a consequence, everyone a little safer.
“This means that even if someone does manage to break in, we make sure there’s nothing of value there to steal. Essentially, Cufflink make companies more secure, compliant and trusted.”
The Cufflink offices can be found at M-Sparc (Menai Science Park) and they pride themselves on being a Welsh company, with global ambitions. The team has grown and now consists of 10 technologists and privacy advocates – working alongside local and global businesses and continuing to collaborate with world-leading academics from Bangor University on the ethics of data sharing.
Cufflink’s strong Anglesey and North Wales links are also reflected in its new funding video, with several local businesses and landmarks showcased.
By showing local businesses in picturesque locations across North Wales, Cufflink aims to highlight the wider business, and personal, benefits of being based in North Wales.
Those featured include Dylans, ZipWorld and RibRide with fellow M-SParc (Menai Science Park) tenants Cread Cyf (Beyond the line – ITV) having produced and shot the film.
Co-Founder and CTO Boris Grekov added:
“We hope the video generates some great publicity for ourselves, but also for local businesses that have been severely impacted by Covid-19 recently.”
Securing funding will allow Cufflink to continue to develop and scale its cyber-security software and allow them to continue to grow and maintain its highly skilled team both in north Wales and remotely.
Cufflink operates in the UK’s growing £3.4bn Cyber Security software marketplace. Their customers are consumer-led businesses that operate primarily in the financial, healthcare, and public/social sectors.
Cufflink was recently recognised as one of five Welsh Tech Start-ups in the Tech Nation Rising Stars competition. Tech Nation is a national network for ambitious tech entrepreneurs and is the UK’s most exciting competition for innovative, early-stage tech companies. Designed to showcase the best the country has to offer, they provide a platform for businesses from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to shine bright.
Cufflink has also been selected as one of only eight companies to make it onto the FinTech Wales Foundry Accelerator.
Cufflink will represent Wales as one of the top Cyber Security Start-ups in the UK at the Cyber Wales European Start-up Awards (in partnership with ECSO – The European Cyber Security Organisation).