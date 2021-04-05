Avison Young Expands Valuation Consultancy Team

Avison Young announces its entry into the Social and Affordable Housing Valuation market with the recruitment of a specialist team, led by Director Nick Worman. The new team will be a part of Avison Young’s Cardiff office at One Kingsway.

Nick has more than 25 years’ experience in the sector providing advice to banks and Registered Providers and, until recently, led a similar team at Bruton Knowles. He is joined by Lisa Roberts, Associate Director and Stuart Randall, Senior Surveyor.

The team will join the wider Valuation Consultancy department at Avison Young, which comprises 175 registered valuers who operate from 15 offices across the UK, covering all sectors of the market for a range of banks, investors and public sector clients.

Peter Constantine, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director, Cardiff, commented:

“We have noticed an increase in client demand for specialist affordable housing valuation advice and we are responding to this by growing our expert valuation consultancy team. We welcome Nick, Lisa and Stuart to our growing team here in Cardiff, deepening the services we can provide our clients across the UK.”

Nick said: