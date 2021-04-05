New Green Space Being Created in Historic Heart of Haverfordwest

A tranquil and restful area is to be created in the medieval ‘burgage’ gardens below Haverfordwest Castle, thanks to a 10-week project by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Situated above Castle Lake carpark, the burgage plots are currently being landscaped to create natural habitats and support biodiversity within the historical setting.

Wildflower meadows, native plants, and new paths and seating will be included within the site, as well as skeps – medieval bee hives. The initial work will see the refurbishment of the historic terrace walls, with greening works to follow.

The Castle is still accessible to members of the public while work is being carried out, apart from one of the two sets of steps which lead from Castle Lake carpark to the castle, which have had to be closed temporarily. Signs have been put up advising of other routes.

“Over the years this area has become a forgotten landscape,” said Mike Cavanagh, Head of Cultural, Leisure and Tourism. “We are looking forward to creating a beautiful and well-used green space in the historic heart of the town, as part of our wider project to conserve and enhance Haverfordwest Castle and its environs.”

Funding for the project has been provided by Pembrokeshire County Council, Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity programme, and Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership.

The wildlife and biodiversity features will include:

Bat boxes (this has also been completed in the walls of Haverfordwest Castle)

Boxes for swifts, hedgehogs and birds

Planting of small trees and hedges to provide food for birds, insects and bats.

The introduction of skeps (medieval bee hives) to the site.

Wild flower meadows edged with winter bulbs

Cllr Tom Tudor, member for the Castle Ward, welcomed the project and said he had long campaigned for work to enhance and bring life back into the garden terraces overlooking Castle Lake Car Park.